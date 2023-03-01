Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,590,000 after buying an additional 382,535 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,285,000 after acquiring an additional 297,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,607,000 after acquiring an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $187.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $242.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.49.

