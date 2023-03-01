Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $223.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $233.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.61% from the stock’s previous close.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.22.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $165.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.96. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $234.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after buying an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

