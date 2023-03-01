Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $514.00 million-$516.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $552.27 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.33-$4.33 EPS.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.83.

VEEV traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,452. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

