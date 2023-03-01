Velas Price Tops $0.0219 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Velas has a total market cap of $53.00 million and $1.20 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00074953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00053817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001064 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,419,938,210 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

