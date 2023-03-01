Velo3D (VLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Velo3D Stock Up 3.9 %

VLD stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $590.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Velo3D has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Velo3D

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

