Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Venture Price Performance

VEMLF remained flat at $14.05 on Tuesday. Venture has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded on August 4, 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

