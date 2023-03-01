Venus (XVS) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $5.60 or 0.00023776 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $82.38 million and $2.11 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00427036 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.74 or 0.28864811 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,704,912 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.