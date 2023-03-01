Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.11 million.

Veradigm stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,619. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Argus raised shares of Veradigm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Veradigm from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veradigm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veradigm from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.07.

In related news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at $598,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Veradigm by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Veradigm by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veradigm in the fourth quarter worth $4,251,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

