Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.11. 1,527,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,693. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.96.
In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.50.
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
