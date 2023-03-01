Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.11. 1,527,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,693. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $222.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.96.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

