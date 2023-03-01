Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to Issue $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Veritiv Trading Down 0.7 %

Veritiv stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.31. 44,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $161.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.79.

Institutional Trading of Veritiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Veritiv by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

