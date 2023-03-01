Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,343 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,847,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,918,197. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

