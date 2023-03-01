Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Trading 12.3% Higher

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) traded up 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 165,481 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 42,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Vertex Resource Group Trading Up 12.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Vertex Resource Group

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry and commercial clients, such as construction and real estate clients.

