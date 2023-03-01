VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.51% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $21,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 275,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 464,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $62.30. 3,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $61.66 and a 52-week high of $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $816.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

