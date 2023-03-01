Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.05

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.05 and last traded at $44.96, with a volume of 17000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $613.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.24 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 9.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $335,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,980,538.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 57,500 shares of company stock worth $2,454,150 in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. Its precision measurement sensing products and solutions are designed-in by customers and address growing applications across an array of industries and markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.