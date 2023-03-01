VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Announces Earnings Results

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.
VIZIO Stock Down 6.3 %
NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 597,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,044. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -105.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.