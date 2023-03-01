VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Announces Earnings Results

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

VIZIO Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 597,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,044. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -105.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

About VIZIO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VIZIO by 588.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 724,541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 573,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 458,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.