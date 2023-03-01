VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIOGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $533.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

VIZIO Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 597,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,044. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -105.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VIZIO by 588.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 724,541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 573,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 717.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 458,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,886,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.