VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $9.35. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. VIZIO shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 431,496 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,419,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,627,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,671,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 750,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,125,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 125,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.83.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.