VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $9.35. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. VIZIO shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 431,496 shares trading hands.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on VIZIO from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.
Institutional Trading of VIZIO
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,419,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,627,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,671,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 750,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,125,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 125,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Price Performance
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.