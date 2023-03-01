W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 260.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 35.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Loop Capital boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $8.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $676.98. 78,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $604.40 and its 200-day moving average is $574.83. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $685.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Stories

