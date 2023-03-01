Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 137.8% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS WMMVY traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. 294,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,380. Wal-Mart de México has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $41.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.381 per share. This is a positive change from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Wal-Mart de México

WMMVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Wal-Mart de México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

