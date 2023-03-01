Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $27,526,961.43 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 193,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $27,526,961.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,437,361 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,787,063.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 32,870 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $4,613,633.20.

On Thursday, February 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79.

On Friday, December 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60.

On Monday, December 12th, S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $126,682,584.48.

On Thursday, December 8th, S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70.

On Thursday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.15. 4,714,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,752. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average of $140.81.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $262,047,000 after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

