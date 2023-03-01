Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 133,349 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $63,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,572,674 shares of company stock worth $815,273,967 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

