Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $59.30 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001289 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $59.30 million and $1.25 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00074627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00025920 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003795 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,216,955 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

