Warburg Research Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €32.00 Price Target

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($34.04) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron Stock Up 12.5 %

ETR AIXA opened at €29.08 ($30.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. Aixtron has a one year low of €16.28 ($17.32) and a one year high of €32.21 ($34.27). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.