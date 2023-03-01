Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $12.37. Warby Parker shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 167,799 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRBY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $9,781,417.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,754,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $9,781,417.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,754,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $168,908.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,193. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Warby Parker Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 66.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

