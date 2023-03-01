Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $12.37. Warby Parker shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 167,799 shares changing hands.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRBY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $9,781,417.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,754,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $9,781,417.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,754,420.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $168,908.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,810 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,193. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Warby Parker
Warby Parker Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.95.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.