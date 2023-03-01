Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Mark P. Vergnano Buys 3,185 Shares

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Waters Stock Down 0.6 %

Waters stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.91. 243,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,248. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

