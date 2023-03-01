Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 3,307 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,612 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,709,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,020,000 after acquiring an additional 412,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 629.1% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 149,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 128,736 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

