Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 469.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,348. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

