Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 135 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 118.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.4% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 44,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $182.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.88. The stock has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

