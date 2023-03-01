Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,832. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

