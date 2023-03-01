Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,543 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. 262,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

