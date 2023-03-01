Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.10. The company had a trading volume of 93,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

