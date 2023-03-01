Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

