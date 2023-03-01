Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $473.24 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $4,433,623. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.