Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 631 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,458 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,692. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

