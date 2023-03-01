Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target to $52.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WTRG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $42.21. 466,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

