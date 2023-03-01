Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $100.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.56. 288,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,315. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.55. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $109.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $162,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $12,473,399.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $310,200.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,222 shares in the company, valued at $58,406,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $162,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,473,399.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,494 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,119,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.