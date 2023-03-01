Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE MHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 34,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 231.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 502,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 350,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 279,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 135,235 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 107,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.