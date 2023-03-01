Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE MHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 34,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 231.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 502,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 350,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 279,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 135,235 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 107,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

