Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE MHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 34,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,302. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.31.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund (MHF)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.