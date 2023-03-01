WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the January 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised WH Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

WH Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WHGLY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 55,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,364. WH Group has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

