White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Down to $1,464.83

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,464.83, but opened at $1,428.05. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,428.05, with a volume of 3,939 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTM shares. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,457.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,384.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total value of $137,184.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 712.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,257,000 after buying an additional 166,320 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,701,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $46,821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,748,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

