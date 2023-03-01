Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their price objective on Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

Whitestone REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WSR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 772,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,635. The company has a market capitalization of $466.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

