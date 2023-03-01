WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Down 3.5%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.43. 91,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 345,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 130,883 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after buying an additional 445,917 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,431,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 315,829 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,717,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 305,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,509,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

