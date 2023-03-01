Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 0.7 %

WHLM stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

