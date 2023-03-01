Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Declares GBX 2.70 Dividend

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Wilmington plc (LON:WILGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wilmington Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of WIL opened at GBX 339.04 ($4.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wilmington has a 1 year low of GBX 208.50 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 356 ($4.30). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 328 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 301.67. The firm has a market cap of £298.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,700.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.59) price target on shares of Wilmington in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Wilmington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

See Also

Dividend History for Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.