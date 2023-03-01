Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Declares GBX 2.70 Dividend

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wilmington Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of WIL opened at GBX 339.04 ($4.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wilmington has a 1 year low of GBX 208.50 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 356 ($4.30). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 328 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 301.67. The firm has a market cap of £298.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,700.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Wilmington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.59) price target on shares of Wilmington in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.