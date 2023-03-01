Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.82.

NASDAQ WING opened at $170.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $193.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.61.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,368,000 after acquiring an additional 478,338 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $61,571,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,634,000 after acquiring an additional 397,774 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,284,000 after acquiring an additional 219,977 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

