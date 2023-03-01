WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the January 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CXSE traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $34.27. 34,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,221. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

