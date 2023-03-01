WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.98 and last traded at $36.99. 243,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 440,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 68.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 122.4% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 155.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 495.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

