Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.50

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.50 and last traded at $118.65, with a volume of 10709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($120.21) to €108.00 ($114.89) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($134.04) to €129.00 ($137.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($138.30) to €124.00 ($131.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.