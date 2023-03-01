Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.46

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Woolworths Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.62.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Holly Kramer acquired 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$36.97 ($24.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,676.92 ($23,430.35). Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,087 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.