Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $195.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.09.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,107. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.95. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 188.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

