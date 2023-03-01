Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $90.77 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $302.59 or 0.01285141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $90.77 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,814,726 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

