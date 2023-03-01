WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Down 57.7% in February

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WuXi AppTec in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

OTCMKTS WUXAY traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd. provides an integrated pharmaceutical platform for the research, development, and production of new drugs. It operates through the following business segments: Contract research organization (CRO) services, Contract manufacturing organization (CMO)/Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.